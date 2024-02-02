© 2024
All Things Real Estate with Aadhavan Raja and Dr. McKay Price | Teen Money Matters

By Jayaditya Kothari
Published February 2, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST

Jayaditya begins by welcoming Parkland High School student Aadhavan Raja to talk about real estate as a teenager and adult from a teen perspective.

Then, Jayaditya talks to Dr. McKay Price, a professor and Murray H. Goodman Chair in Real Estate Finance at Lehigh University to dig deeper into the topic and talk about the current state of the market.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/1/24)

Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is a junior at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
