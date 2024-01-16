Financial Psychology with Anish Pallod and Bill Henderson | Teen Money Matters

Jayaditya starts this episode with a conversation with Parkland High School Student Anish Pallod to unpack financial psychology, peer pressure, and saving money from a teen perspective.

Next, Jayaditya welcomes Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer at Valley National Financial Advisors, to talk more in depth about the psychology behind making, spending, and saving money, and the benefits of setting goals to prevent bad financial choices.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/15/24)