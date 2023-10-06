Adjusting to Inflation with Adam Vazquies and Bill Henderson | Teen Money Matters

Jayaditya begins by welcoming teen guest Adam Vazquies to discuss inflation from their perspective and how the resulting rise in prices affects teenagers in their everyday lives.

Then Jayaditya welcomes Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer at Valley National Financial Advisors, to provide an overview of inflation and its effects on today's economy, discuss the changing purchasing power of money, and provide helpful tips for how young people can save and use their money effectively.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/23)

