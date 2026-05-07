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Teen Connect

Finding the Joy of the Process with Christopher Black | Teen Connect

By Helen Cox
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT

Helen Cox welcomes Christopher Black, the creator and artistic director of the Bachmann Players, a group that brings the Lehigh Valley and American story to life through historically accurate plays and reenactments. Christopher shares how he found a passion for acting and what inspired him to found the group.

Christopher talks about his process of researching and getting into character for the historical figures he portrays and talks about the most rewarding parts of his job, as well as the importance of history and the arts in today's world.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/7/26)

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Teen Connect Christopher BlackBachmann PlayersHistoryacting
Helen Cox
Helen Cox is the host of Teen Connect, one of WDIY's Youth Media Program shows. She is a student at Saucon Valley High School (class of '27).
See stories by Helen Cox
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