🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Teen Connect

"Don't Let Anybody Tell You You Can't" with Trinette Singleton | Teen Connect

By Helen Cox
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:41 PM EST

Helen Cox sits down with Trinette Singleton, former Principal Dancer with Joffrey Ballet, one of the world's premier dance companies. She recalls the performance that sparked her love for dance and her persistence despite other people's opinions.

Trinette shares some of the most rewarding parts of her career, from performing to teaching and choreographing, emphasizes the importance of the arts in education, and shares advice for young people pursuing their passions.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/5/26)

Helen Cox
Helen Cox is the host of Teen Connect, one of WDIY's Youth Media Program shows. She is a student at Saucon Valley High School (class of '27).
