Teen Connect

"Cancer Doesn't End After Treatment" with Hopes and Hearts | Teen Connect

By Helen Cox
Published January 1, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST

Helen Cox welcomes Alexa, Alyssa, and Janaia from Hopes and Hearts, an organization started by local high school students that raises awareness around pediatric cancer. They share how the group was started and talk about their efforts to become an official nonprofit.

The group also shares what their events and involvements look like across the community and the effort that goes into their work, as well as their goals for 2026 and beyond.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/1/26)

Tags
Teen Connect Hopes and HeartsPediatric CancerYouth
Helen Cox
Helen Cox is the host of Teen Connect, one of WDIY's Youth Media Program shows. She is a student at Saucon Valley High School (class of '27).
