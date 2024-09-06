"With Hip-Hop, We Move Ourselves Forward" with Andrew McIntosh | Teen Connect

Yashvi Javia is joined by Professor Andrew McIntosh to talk about the history of hip-hop, with roots stretching all the way back to our country's founding. They discuss the idea that culture isn't created out of nothing, and look back at the 1970s and 1980s, which many people see as the glory days of hip-hop.

Professor McIntosh explains the four main elements of hip-hop and how each one has shaped the culture. He shares his belief that the genre is a form of "edu-tainment" and talks about his class at Northampton Community College on the history of hip-hop.

(Original air-date: 9/5/24)