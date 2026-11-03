Where Art Meets Ecology with Deirdre Murphy | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang talks with Deirdre Murphy, a visual artist and professor at Lehigh University, about the intersection of art, science, and environmental sustainability. In her work, Murphy draws inspiration from the natural world, using her artwork to highlight everything from migratory birds and native plants to pollinator ecosystems.

Deirdre shares how art can be used as a tool to raise awareness about climate change while inspiring hope rather than fear. From transforming the gardens in her own neighborhood to teaching students how creative expression can influence action, she emphasizes the value of starting small and making a difference close to home to create a more sustainable future.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/3/26)

