"Connection Over Perfection" with Khalid Taylor | Restoring Petals

On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson welcomes Khalid Taylor, a musician whose work lies at the intersection of arts and care. He talks about his work with organizations like Queer Quoir, Documentary Songwriters, and the Lullaby Project.

Khalid shares his lifelong love for art and how it's helped him through some of the most difficult times in his life, as well as his work to help others see its healing powers. He discusses creating spaces for community, building relationships and collaboration, and the value of creative outlets especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 9/17/26)

