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Restoring Petals
Every third Thursday of the month
Hosted by Chloe Cole-Wilson

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Through poetry, conversation, and creative reflection, host Chloe Cole‑Wilson sits down with artists, organizers, and community leaders to uncover the stories, lessons, and moments of beauty that have carried us forward. Each episode opens with a poem and blossoms into a dialogue about resilience, restoration, and the grounded spaces where new growth begins.