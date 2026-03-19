"Creating for Yourself First" with Chanaly Rodriguez | Restoring Petals

On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson is joined by Chanaly Rodriguez, a poet and spoken word artist from Allentown, to explore how she found her way to poetry and how she's seen artists come together in the wake of Covid-19.

Chanaly shares the role poetry played for her at the height of the pandemic and how it continues to serve as a way for her to understand herself. They discuss what supporting other artists looks like now and what it means to create for yourself.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 3/19/26)