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Restoring Petals

"We're Never Disconnected" with Daniel Djuro-Goiricelaya | Restoring Petals

By Chloe Cole-Wilson
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT

On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson sits down with Daniel Djuro-Goiricelaya, a local artist whose work during Covid-19 sought to connect people and community, and who is focused on embracing the unknown.

Daniel and Chloe talk about the beauty of creating a space for playfulness and focusing on inviting people in rather than aiming for perfection, turning art into a tool for connection and healing rather than a source of pressure.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 6/18/26)

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Restoring Petals Daniel Djuro-GoiricelayaArtCommunityCOVID-19Education
Chloe Cole-Wilson
Chloe Cole-Wilson is the host of the monthly WDIY program Restoring Petals.
See stories by Chloe Cole-Wilson
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