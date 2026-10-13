Access, Belonging, and Opportunity with Jennifer Gaydos | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow welcomes Jennifer Gaydos of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley to explore the positive impacts their programs have on both young people seeking mentorship and the adults providing it.

Jennifer gives a glimpse into their mentorship program, sharing the connections that are built over time, with many lasting far beyond the initial one-year commitment. Beyond that, Jennifer discusses what she sees youth and families seeking most often and the organization's mission to welcome LGBTQ+ youth and adults.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/13/26)

