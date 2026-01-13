© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Q:LV

"We Have Always Provided Care for Ourselves" with Krissi Echevarria | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:33 PM EST

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Krissi Echevarria, Inclusion and Community Engagement Manager with LINC, to discuss how recent executive orders limiting gender-affirming care are impacting the transgender community.

Krissi and Robin explore the attempt to shift language and public narrative around gender-affirming healthcare, the life-saving nature of this care, and the changes to shopping for Affordable Care Act coverage.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/13/26)

Tags
Q:LV Krissi Echevarriagender-affirming careHealthcareTransgender communityexecutive order
Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
See stories by Robin Gow
Related Content