Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Q:LV

"Unity Through Community" with Khalid Taylor | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT

On this episode, Robin Gow talks with Khalid Taylor, a Lehigh Valley artist and musician giving the LGBTQ+ community ways to come together and express themselves. He shares some inspirations behind his creativity and the sparks behind his projects.

Khalid also talks about his experience studying Narrative Medicine and explains what working in the field looks like, as well as the struggle of marginalized groups to better navigate medical systems.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/12/25)

Q:LV Khalid TaylorCommunityLGBTQArtMusic
Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
