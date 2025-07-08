© 2025
"The Hunt to Build Community" with Meagan Andrews | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT

On this episode, Robin Gow sits down with Meagan Andrews, one of the founders of Lesbians Connect, an organization working to build friendships and community among lesbians in the Lehigh Valley. Meagan shares the spark behind the group and some favorite memories.

Meagan also talks about how the group's footprint has expanded beyond the Lehigh Valley with the help of social media. She emphasizes the importance of helping people connect and shares some of their regular events.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/8/25)

Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
