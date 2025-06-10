"Letting Art Appear as It Does" with Rei Ukon | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Lehigh Valley artist Rei Ukon to talk about their work that integrates multiple themes and materials. Rei talks about a piece of art that felt like a turning point and their love for mixing different artistic methods together.

Rei also gives a glimpse at the upcoming exhibition Transcendence, which they and other queer artists will be participating in. They talk about their experience teaching and their hopes for the impact of the exhibition.

1 of 3 — reiukon1.png don’t look back,we never said good-bye but we’ll never meet again | multimedia collage 2022 Rei Ukon / Instagram 2 of 3 — reiukon2.png 🐇🐇🐇 | washi collage on canvas Rei Ukon / Instagram 3 of 3 — reiukon3.png new growth, 2025 | mixed media with paper birch, mulberry paper, dried flowers, textiles from my grandmother’s archives, embroidery thread, hemp cord, glass beads Rei Ukon / Instagram

