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Plan Lehigh Valley

What Does Eliminating a Housing Shortage Really Look Like? with Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published September 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
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On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Jill Seitz of the LVPC to discuss the Lehigh Valley Housing Supply and Attainability Strategy, a plan to help erase the region's nearly 9,000-unit housing shortage.

The group discusses how the region got into this housing shortage and the slow and intentional process of putting together the plan. Beyond that, they explore the data that shows who this shortage is really affecting and how the community will be able to tell if progress is being made.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 9/7/26)

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Plan Lehigh Valley Jill SeitzLehigh Valley Housing Supply and Attainability StrategyHousingDevelopment
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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