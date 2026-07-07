The Real Impact of Data Centers with Jill Seitz and Susan Myerov | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by the LVPC's Jill Seitz and Susan Myerov to explore the controversial topic of data centers.

The group discusses what data centers could really look like in our region and the impacts they could have on our community, as well as some of the biggest misconceptions people have about them.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/6/26)

