© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plan Lehigh Valley

The Real Impact of Data Centers with Jill Seitz and Susan Myerov | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published July 7, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by the LVPC's Jill Seitz and Susan Myerov to explore the controversial topic of data centers.

The group discusses what data centers could really look like in our region and the impacts they could have on our community, as well as some of the biggest misconceptions people have about them.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/6/26)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Jill SeitzSusan Myerovdata centersEnvironmentquality of life
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content