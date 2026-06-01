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Plan Lehigh Valley

More than a Single Project with Steve Weber | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by the LVPC's Steve Weber to explore the Commission's work to set a long-term vision for Route 22, better known as "what to do with 22."

They discuss the idea that Route 22 is the Lehigh Valley's Main Street and the blessings and curses of the highway. Plus, the data in numbers of vehicles daily and rates and common locations of accidents and what improvements could possibly be made to make the roadway more efficient.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 6/1/26)

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Plan Lehigh Valley Steve WeberLehigh Valley Planning CommissionRoute 22TrafficTransportation
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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