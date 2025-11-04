The Emergence of Data Centers with Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Jill Seitz of the LVPC about high-profile industrial land uses that can bring a lot of investment and change to a community.

The group discusses data centers and what having them could really look like in our region, and why many people's perception of data centers is often inaccurate. They also talk about considerations that need to be made when introducing these land uses.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

