Taking a Look at the Balance with Joey Dotta | Plan LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission take a look back on 2024's development trends with LVPC Regional Planner Joey Dotta. They discuss the data the LVPC puts together each year on the region's development proposals and explain why that data is important and how it's used.

The group talks about several major topics, from housing to industrial to medical development, and unpacks the numbers from each sector.

(Original air-date: 3/3/25)