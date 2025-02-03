© 2025
Plan Lehigh Valley

The Exciting Year Ahead | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:07 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission preview a packed year full of more than a dozen big planning-related projects. From housing to transportation to the environment, they discuss the scheduled items that will have the biggest impacts on Lehigh Valley residents' lives.

Becky and Matt discuss work that's already begun on Route 22, storm water management, and environmental protection, as well as cooperation that's taking place between Lehigh Valley communities and municipalities in other counties.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 2/3/25)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
