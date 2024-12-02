Why, Where and How We're Growing with Christian Martinez | Plan LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome back Christian Martinez, Environmental Planner for the LVPC, to discuss how the region has grown since the turn of the century. They discuss a recent look at data to see the largest areas of growth and how that growth is impacting us.

The group discusses the idea of exurban growth and emphasizes the need to grow responsibly. They also talk about how various communities are responding to the growth, and give a glimpse at where they believe the development may be heading.

(Original air-date: 12/2/24)