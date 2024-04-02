All Aboard! Passenger Rail Service in the Lehigh Valley with Angela Watson | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Angela Watson, PennDOT's Director of Rail, Freight, Ports & Waterways, about the possibility of passenger rail service returning to the Lehigh Valley region.

They talk about costs, obstacles, and questions about the recent Lehigh Valley Passenger Rail feasibility analysis, as well as the benefits of having another method of transportation connecting us to the rest of the state.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)