Plan Lehigh Valley

A New Priority Climate Action Plan with Susan Myerov | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:44 AM EST

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Susan Myerov, the LVPC's Director of Environmental Planning, to talk about her work on their new Priority Climate Action Plan.

They discuss the mission to reducing carbon emissions and our regionwide footprint, the report's achievement of becoming the area's first plan of its kind, and much more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 3/4/24)

Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is the outgoing Executive Director at WDIY. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
