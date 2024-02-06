© 2024
Plan Lehigh Valley

"The Path Forward is with Everyone" with Jill Seitz and Hannah Milagio | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published February 6, 2024 at 10:21 AM EST

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk to Jill Seitz, Senior Community Planner and Hannah Milagio, Program Associate for Community Engagement, both at the Planning Commission. The group discusses the new Planning For All Campagin, which seeks to plan for our increasingly diverse and unique community.

Jill and Hannah co-authored the LVPC's Public Participation and Limited English Proficiency Plans. Both plans are open for public comment.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 2/5/24)

Plan Lehigh Valley Lehigh Valley Planning CommissionLehigh ValleyJill SeitzHannah MilagioFutureLVPlanning for All CampaignDiversityEquityCommunityAccessibility
Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is WDIY's Executive Director. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
