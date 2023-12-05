Protecting Our Agricultural Economy with Brian Dietrich | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Brian Dietrich, a third-generation farmer and owner of Lynnacres Farm, one of the region's largest dairy operations. They discuss the agriculture that contributes to the area's identity, the preservation of farms that play a large part in our economy, and the work that goes into keeping a farm the size of Lynnacres Farm running day-to-day.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

