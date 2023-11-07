A Burst of Local Development Plans | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Sally Handlon and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission discuss development numbers and figures for the first nine months of 2023. They focus on the large number of development plans that were announced during October, even as home sales have slowed significantly.

They discuss what just happened, why they think it's happening, and what it could mean for the future of the Lehigh Valley and its development.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)