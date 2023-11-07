© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plan Lehigh Valley

A Burst of Local Development Plans | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission speaks during a conference in Harrisburg on April 14, 2023.
Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission speaks during a conference in Harrisburg on April 14, 2023.

On this episode, Sally Handlon and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission discuss development numbers and figures for the first nine months of 2023. They focus on the large number of development plans that were announced during October, even as home sales have slowed significantly.

They discuss what just happened, why they think it's happening, and what it could mean for the future of the Lehigh Valley and its development.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Lehigh Valley Planning CommissionLehigh ValleyBecky BradleyMatt AssadLehigh Valley DiscourseDevelopment
Stay Connected
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content