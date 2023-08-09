The 'Stuff Economy' Takes Flight: Airports, Air Cargo and More with LNAA's Tom Stoudt | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

Together, they talk about the rise of e-commerce, the growth of our "stuff economy," how all of this commercial activity is affecting air cargo at Lehigh Valley International Airport, and what it means for the region's growth in the future.

Then, in the "overtime edition," Greg, Becky, Matt, and Tom talk about the airport's new terminal connector and TSA security checkpoint, Allegiant Air's service to and from ABE, the new Landline bus service, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/7/23)