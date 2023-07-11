© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plan Lehigh Valley

Crafting a Balanced Approach to Transportation Options with LVPC's Hannah Milagio | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about the recently-conducted Transportation Needs Assessment survey with Hannah Milagio, LVPC Program Associate for Community Engagement.

They discuss the survey's results, how the community desires a balanced approach to funding resiliency, transit, infrastructure, and walking and biking options, how COVID-19 has changed people's priorities, what it takes for a bike or scooter-sharing program to be truly viable, and how the survey will influence the LVPC's upcoming work.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/10/23)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Hannah MilagioTransportation Needs Assessment surveyTransportationtrailsInfrastructureLehigh Valley Planning CommissionresiliencyBikingsurvey
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content