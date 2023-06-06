The Social and Monetary Value of Preserving Our Environment with LVPC's Geoff Reese | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Geoff Reese, LVPC Master Planner and Engineer to talk about climate action.

From Geoff's work on the 2014 Return on Environment report, which quantified the importance of preserving the natural environment in dollars and cents, to the regional Greenhouse Gas Assessment, new grant funding and more, they discuss why addressing climate change is critical to keeping the Lehigh Valley a healthy and attractive place to live.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 6/5/23)