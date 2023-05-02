Dan McCarthy, Tony Iannelli, and the Benefits of Regionalism in a Competitive World | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, joined by co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, welcome Dan McCarthy, secretary for Lehigh Valley Partnership and Tony Iannelli, President CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce for a conversation about regionalism.

They talk about the Lehigh Valley's place as a region, both in a state and national context, how the Partnership, Chamber and LVPC work to bolster regional cooperation, why having a unified vision is important when applying for federal funding, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)