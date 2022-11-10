Greenhouse Gases and Environmental Issues with Tara Zrinski and Julie Benco | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome LVPC Regional Planner Julie Benco and Northampton County councilwoman Tara Zrinski.

Together, they provide a preview of the Ninth Annual Lehigh Valley Outlook and Awards Breakfast on Nov. 15 at Lehigh University, and also discuss new greenhouse gas inventory data and environmental issues impacting residents in the region.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)