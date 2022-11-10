© 2022
Plan Lehigh Valley

Greenhouse Gases and Environmental Issues with Tara Zrinski and Julie Benco | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published November 10, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST
PLANLV-11-7.jpg

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome LVPC Regional Planner Julie Benco and Northampton County councilwoman Tara Zrinski.

Together, they provide a preview of the Ninth Annual Lehigh Valley Outlook and Awards Breakfast on Nov. 15 at Lehigh University, and also discuss new greenhouse gas inventory data and environmental issues impacting residents in the region.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Julie BencoTara Zrinskigreenhouse gas inventoryLehigh Valley Outlook and Awards eventenvironmental issuesenvironmental stewardshipgreenhouse gasesClimate Action PlanLehigh Valley Planning CommissionMatt AssadBecky BradleyLehigh UniversityNorthampton County
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
