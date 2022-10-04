© 2022
Managing Growth, HB 2768, and Farmland Preservation with Commissioner Geoff Brace | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published October 4, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Geoff Brace, chairman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners to discuss a very timely topic: growth management.

As the Lehigh Valley remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the state, the group discusses development pressures, the Municipalities Planning Code, House Bill 2768, farmland and open space preservation, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 10/3/22)

Plan Lehigh Valley Geoff Bracegrowth managementHouse Bill 2768Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning CodeWarehousesfarmland preservationsmart growthMike SchossbergLehigh County Board of CommissionersBecky BradleyMatt AssadLehigh Valley Planning Commission
