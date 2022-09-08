© 2022
Plan Lehigh Valley

Bringing Back the Railroads, How Feasible Is It? | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published September 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
Greg Capogna joins his co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for a conversation about the recently-announced Lehigh Valley passenger rail study. Together they discuss what the study will entail, previous efforts to investigate bringing train service back to the Valley, the possible impact on the region’s transportation future, and more﻿.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)

