Walking the Walk with Dianne Kareha and Steve Simmons | Perspectives

John Pearce talks with Rev. Dianne Kareha and Rev. Steve Simmons about the upcoming Crop Hunger Walks taking place in Allentown and Bethlehem on Sunday, October 18, and how the community can participate in various ways.

Dianne and Steve discuss the benefits of the annual fundraiser, both worldwide and locally, and the beautiful stories of community members coming together to support a great cause.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the first Thursday of every other month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/1/26)

