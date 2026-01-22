"Creating the World We Know" with Steven and John Landis | Perspectives

John Pearce sits down with Steven and John Landis, authors of 'Bethlehem Steel: Rusting Relic,' a book that explores the rise and fall of the fallen industrial giant, alongside exclusive photographs of the inside of the plant after it shut its doors.

They look at some of the most recognizable landmarks from coast to coast that include Bethlehem steel and explore what really led to the steel corporation's downfall.

