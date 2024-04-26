Examining a Prolific Writer with Rev. Nick Melazzo and Rev. John Heinsohn | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Reverends Nick Melazzo and John Heinsohn to talk about their love for C.S. Lewis, the prolific author of books like 'The Chronicles of Narnia,' 'The Four Loves,' 'Mere Christianity,' and many more.

They discuss what initially drew them to Lewis' work, pieces of his writings that have impacted them the most, and Lewis' coverage of a wide range of topics from religion to friendship and grief.

(Original air-date: 4/25/24)

