Incorporating Women's History Into Everyone's History with Jill Youngkin | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce invites Jill Youngkin of the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum to close out Women's History Month by talking about some of her favorite trailblazing women from history.

From the first and only female governor of Pennsylvania, to the first U.S. female astronomer, to the first Black woman to earn a pilot license, Jill unravels several figures who had great impacts on American history, but who are often forgotten.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/28/24)