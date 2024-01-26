© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives

Connecting Through Service with Peter and Kathleen Dent | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Kathleen and Peter Dent to discuss their experiences with Kenya Connect, an organization working to bring educational opportunities to children in rural Africa. They talk about the journey, the benefits of the organization, and the joy of being able to give back.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/25/24)

Tags
Perspectives Kathleen DentPeter DentKenya ConnectEducationAfricaLehigh Valley
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content