Connecting Through Service with Peter and Kathleen Dent | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Kathleen and Peter Dent to discuss their experiences with Kenya Connect, an organization working to bring educational opportunities to children in rural Africa. They talk about the journey, the benefits of the organization, and the joy of being able to give back.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/25/24)