Perspectives

The Fries Rebellion with Beth Clausnitzer and Ruthy Cruz | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT

John Pearce welcomes Beth Clausnitzer and Ruthy Cruz to discuss their work on the upcoming film "The Fries Rebellion," which talks about the little-known historic event that had a big impact on the Lehigh Valley.

They discuss the event, the making of the film, and their involvement in other projects.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/26/23)

Perspectives Beth ClausnitzerRuthy CruzFries RebellionHistoryLehigh ValleyFilm
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
