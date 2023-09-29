Sharing Stories of the Steel with NMIH's Andria Zaia and Guillermo Lopez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Andria Zaia, Executive Director of the National Museum of Industrial History and former steelworker, community volunteer and Latino community advocate Guillermo Lopez to talk about the upcoming Steel Weekend & Steelworkers Reunion 2023, running from Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

They also talk about the museum's ongoing "Forging Community" initiative, the importance of preserving the history and stories of Latino workers at the company, as well as Guillermo and Andria's personal connections to Bethlehem Steel.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/28/23)