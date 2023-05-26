© 2023
Perspectives

Asylees, Parolees, and World Refugee Day: Jessica Entwistle and Kate Woodward | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
Kate Woodward (left), Jessica Entwistle (center) and John Pearce (right)

This month's episode of Perspectives is focused on refugees — in the Lehigh Valley, across the country, and around the world.

John Pearce welcomes Jessica Entwistle, Director, Refugee Community Center and Kate Woodward, Resettlement Director, Bethany Christian Services, both located in Allentown. They talk about commemorations for World Refugee Day on June 20, differences in terminology surrounding the status of refugees, asylum seekers and others, services provided to refugees here in the Lehigh Valley, and more.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/25/23)

From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
