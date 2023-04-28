© 2023
Perspectives

Dr. Scott Gordon and the History of Enslavement in Bethlehem's Moravian Settlement | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
The topic of this episode of Perspectives is enslavement in the Moravian settlement of Bethlehem. Yes, there were enslaved men and women in Bethlehem between 1740-1780.

John Pearce welcomes Dr. Scott Gordon, a Professor of English at Lehigh University, who has studied this topic for years, to paint a picture of what life was life for these individuals among the Moravians during this period of history.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/27/23)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
