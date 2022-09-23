© 2022
Perspectives

Bringing the Many 'Ladies of History' to Life with Alisa Dupuy | Perspectives

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
John Pearce

John Pearce welcomes Alisa Dupuy, owner of The Ladies of History Historical Productions, where she dresses up in historic costumes to highlight the contribution of women to history, debunk false anecdotes, and bring their stories to life.

During the program, they are joined by three famous “ladies of history” – Martha Washington, Catherine the Great, and Vera Atkins.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)

Tags
Perspectives Alisa DupuyThe Ladies of HistoryMartha WashingtonCatherine the GreatVera AtkinsHistorycostumingPerformanceHistorical TeasEducation
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
