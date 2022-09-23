Bringing the Many 'Ladies of History' to Life with Alisa Dupuy | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Alisa Dupuy, owner of The Ladies of History Historical Productions, where she dresses up in historic costumes to highlight the contribution of women to history, debunk false anecdotes, and bring their stories to life.

During the program, they are joined by three famous “ladies of history” – Martha Washington, Catherine the Great, and Vera Atkins.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)