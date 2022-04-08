Talking About Mental Health with PHS MHA's Rishika Rohatgi, Jess Benninger and Jacquelyn Zolotsky | Perspectives

On a special "Teen" Perspectives with John Pearce, mental health takes center stage with a focus on the Parkland High School Mental Health Awareness Club and student leaders Rishika Rohatgi and Jess Benninger, who started the organization with a mission to destigmatize the discussion of mental health within school communities and spread awareness about the variety and frequency of mental health disorders.

They sit down with Jacquelyn Zolotsky, an advisor and nurse Parkland High School to talk about the importance of these discussions and recent programs the PHS MHA has participated in to further the message.

(Original air-date: 4/7/22)