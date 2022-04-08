© 2022
Perspectives

Talking About Mental Health with PHS MHA's Rishika Rohatgi, Jess Benninger and Jacquelyn Zolotsky | Perspectives

Published April 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
IMG_2057.jpg
Jess Benninger (far left), John Pearce (second from left), Jacquelyn Zolotsky (second from right) and Rishika Rohatgi (far right)

On a special "Teen" Perspectives with John Pearce, mental health takes center stage with a focus on the Parkland High School Mental Health Awareness Club and student leaders Rishika Rohatgi and Jess Benninger, who started the organization with a mission to destigmatize the discussion of mental health within school communities and spread awareness about the variety and frequency of mental health disorders.

They sit down with Jacquelyn Zolotsky, an advisor and nurse Parkland High School to talk about the importance of these discussions and recent programs the PHS MHA has participated in to further the message.

(Original air-date: 4/7/22)

Perspectives Rishika RohatgiJess BenningerJacquelyn ZolotskyParkland High School Mental Health Awareness ClubDestigmatizationMental Healthmental health servicesconversationPHS MHAParkland High School
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
