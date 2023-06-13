© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Every Main Street

Life Guidance and Inspiration: Life Coach Lisa MacDonald and Author Bob Boehmer | On Every Main Street

By Greg Capogna
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT

Greg Capogna begins by welcoming Lisa MacDonald, an abstract motivational artist, speaker, life coach and founder of Imperfection Is Beautiful. They talk about how Lisa uses art as a medium to help people find direction in their life, the difference between life coaching and counseling, success stories, and more.

Then, Greg chats with Bob Boehmer, author of the children's book The Path to Grave Danger, which tells the story of intelligent young mice having adventures in Emmaus, in a 'burrow within a borough." Bob talks about his inspiration behind the book, the writing and illustration process, as well as messages and themes that readers can take away from this adventure story.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/12/23)

Tags
On Every Main Street Lisa MacDonaldBob BoehmerImperfection Is Beautifullife coachingmotivational artThe Path to Grave DangerAuthorEmmaus
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content