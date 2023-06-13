Life Guidance and Inspiration: Life Coach Lisa MacDonald and Author Bob Boehmer | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna begins by welcoming Lisa MacDonald, an abstract motivational artist, speaker, life coach and founder of Imperfection Is Beautiful. They talk about how Lisa uses art as a medium to help people find direction in their life, the difference between life coaching and counseling, success stories, and more.

Then, Greg chats with Bob Boehmer, author of the children's book The Path to Grave Danger, which tells the story of intelligent young mice having adventures in Emmaus, in a 'burrow within a borough." Bob talks about his inspiration behind the book, the writing and illustration process, as well as messages and themes that readers can take away from this adventure story.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/12/23)