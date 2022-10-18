'Steel Weekend' and Authentic Adjustment with Andria Zaia, John Mikovits, and Wade George | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna welcomes Curator of Collections Andria Zaia and volunteer John Mikovits from the National Museum of Industrial History to talk about the 2022 Steel Weekend & Steelworkers Reunion, which will take place Oct. 15-16 and feature a variety of events including Steel Stories, an iron pour, documentary screenings, a Steelworkers Reunion party, and more.

Contributed photo / National Museum of Industrial History

Then, Greg chats with Wade George, a licensed public adjuster and founder of Authentic Adjustment in Emmaus about the role of a public adjuster, advising on insurance claims, and how to choose the right insurance plan.

(Original air-date: 10/10/22)