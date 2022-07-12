© 2022
On Every Main Street

Lehigh Valley Attractions and 'The Works of a Mechanical Genius' | On Every Main Street

Published July 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
Holly Harrar (left) and Martha Capwell Fox (right)

Greg Capogna talks with Holly Harrar, Content & Social Director for Discover Lehigh Valley who shares with listeners — near and far — all the info on the great events and affordable attractions that are close to home, or just a short drive away to enjoy.

﻿Then, Greg welcomes Martha Capwell Fox, Historian and Archives Coordinator for the National Canal Museum and Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, to talk about about an ongoing exhibit at the National Museum of Industrial History – “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz.”

This exhibit explores the life of John F. Fritz, general superintendent and chief engineer at the Bethlehem Iron Company, the parent company to the Bethlehem Steel Corporation.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/11/22)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
